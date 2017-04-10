Three towns in Essex County received government finding for infrastructure projects on Monday.

The Town of Tecumseh will receive up to $806,149 to renew and rehabilitate their sanitary sewer collection system.

The Town of Kingsville will receive up to $937,082 for the reconstruction of Park Street.

The Town of Lakeshore will receive up to $485,037 for the rehabilitation of West River Street and intersection improvements at Notre Dame and West River Street.