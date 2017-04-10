Mostly CloudyNow
15 °C
59 °F
Chance of a ThunderstormMon
23 °C
75 °F		Partly CloudyTue
17 °C
63 °F		Partly CloudyWed
15 °C
59 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Monday April 10th, 2017

Posted at 2:42pm

County News
Print Friendly

Three towns in Essex County received government finding for infrastructure projects on Monday.

The Town of Tecumseh will receive up to $806,149 to renew and rehabilitate their sanitary sewer collection system.

The Town of Kingsville will receive up to $937,082 for the reconstruction of Park Street.

The Town of Lakeshore will receive up to $485,037 for the rehabilitation of West River Street and intersection improvements at Notre Dame and West River Street.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.

Or Comment Anonymously

NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.