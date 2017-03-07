

Next week is March Break and the Town of Essex is offering a variety of family-friendly activities that will help get you moving.

“We invite everyone to take advantage of the many programs and physical activities being offered during March Break,” says Doug Sweet, Director of Community Services.

Regular programs will take place as usual, with the addition of more recreational skate and swim programs.

Family Swims and daily Recreational Swims are being offered at the Essex Recreation Complex with a free Recreational Swim from 2:30pm to 4pm on Thursday, March 16th sponsored by Healthy Kids Community Challenge.

Daily Parent-Tot Skates, Shinny, and Public Skating programs are scheduled, with free Recreational Skates from 3:30pm to 5pm on Friday, March 17th at both the Essex Centre Sports Complex and the Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre. Sponsored in Essex Centre by SX Video and PC Connection, along with Xplornet, and in Harrow Centre by HKCC, these free skating programs will include giveaways and draws for Town of Essex program credits. SX Video and Xplornet are also sponsoring the Last Recreational Skate in Essex Centre from 12pm to 1:30pm on March 19th.

March Break Clubhouse Day Camp is organized fun for children ages 4 to 13. This year’s theme is “Pirates of Essex Cove.” From daily swimming to treasure hunts, it’s a week of fun on the high seas! At $120 per week or $29 per day, Clubhouse Day Camp provides a memorable and safe experience for children at a reasonable price.

To find out more about Clubhouse Day Camp and swim programs, call 519-776-8992.

To learn more about skate programs, call 519-776-8717.