

The Town of Lakeshore is reporting a very successful March Break camp Program that held at the Atlas Tube Centre. The town says they hosted almost 70 children per day.

The camp was highlighted with interactive skill building activities through the Windsor Express, and MattiBrannagan, local World Champion Team AKA Extreme Karate Instructor as well as a visit from the Kingsport falconry.

The town has now moved onto planning for summer.

This years summer camp includes a field trip each weekbased on the theme of the week. Field trips to places such as Windsor Zap Zone, Point Pelee National Park, Colasantis, On the Green mini golf, Lakeshore Imagine Cinema, bowling, Safety Village and Lakeshore’s Lakeview Park and Beach.

Also offered during the summer are one week mini-camp programs such as gymnastics, dance, basketball, indoor/outdoor soccer, tennis, karate, photography and arts for ages 4 to 7, and 8 years and up.

Registration for the summer program begins mid April. Notices will be placed on the Town’s website, Facebook and Twitter pages when registration begins.

The town says to register early using the online registration system as spots are limited and sell out quickly.