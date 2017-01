The Town of Lakeshore has received $36,453 from Union Gas for energy-efficient equipment installed in the WFCU Community Pools and Splashpad at the Atlas Tube Centre.

The equipment, such as boilers and dehumidifier as well as the ventilators in the aquatic center were evaluated for energy efficiency and found to be very efficient.

The annual gas savings amount to 95,471 m3 per year with a projected Carbon Dioxide (CO2) reduction of 179 tonnes.