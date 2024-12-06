Shine Bright: Your Guide To The Holiday Lights Festivals Pass

Hey besties, it’s your local tour guide Nina. As your best friend who loves to explore and share some epic adventures, here’s my guide to enjoying the light festivals and being rewarded for exploring!

Have you ever wanted to visit a glowing wonderland? Now you can visit 4 of the largest experiences in the Windsor-Essex region. As the days get shorter and the nights grow longer, light up your holiday season with something truly magical. The perfect outing for family, friends, dates, and even pets!

HOLIDAY LIGHTS PASS

It’s a free, digital pass that guided me throughout each festival. Plus, by using the pass, you’re automatically entered some amazing giveaways—how cool is that? Spoiler alert, if you use this holiday pass, you have the chance to win a $500 Devonshire Mall shopping spree and other weekly bonus draws. Let’s dive in!

Setting the holiday pass on your mobile device is super easy, follow these steps:

Step #1: Visit the link in the description to sign up for your pass. It literally takes a minute! You don’t need to download any apps!

Step #2: Afterwards, you’ll receive a text sent directly to your phone. Click on the link to check in at each festival. There are also some incredible giveaways that happen every single week.

Step #3: This third step is optional, but it’ll make your life a little more convenient: you can add the pass to your home page for easy access. Then VOILA! The more locations you visit, the more entries you receive. PLUS, if you add a picture at each festival, you receive bonus entries! I’m competitive – so good luck!

However, you do require cellular data to check in, but it takes a quick second! For more information, click visitwindsoressex.com/holidaylights for more details.

BRIGHT LIGHTS WINDSOR

Date: Friday November 29, 2024 – January 7, 2025

Location: Jackson Park (125 Tecumseh Rd. East)

Parking: Accessible at Kennedy Collegiate Parking lot, Parks & Recreation Fieldhouse, Parks & Recreation Main Office, and near Parkside Tennis and Windsor Lawn Bowling

First up, we’re at Bright Lights Windsor! This festival is one of the city’s most beloved traditions. On the weekends, you’ll find Santa in his workshop and the WE Made It Holiday Market which includes some of your favourite local vendors. What’s new this year is the addition of the Chalet, which is a spacious tent with cozy décor and rustic feel, in partnership with Windsoreats where you can enjoy delicious food and beverages. Making it the spot on the weekends to relax and warm up after walking through wonderland. We tried the hot apple cider, it was delicious! Another fan favourite was the gingerbread margarita.

Sensory friendly: Silent Nights are offered on Monday evenings where sound will be muted, and strobe elements are paused on display so you’re able to enjoy a peaceful environment that is also accommodating to sensory sensitivities. The Libro Express Holiday Train is also open every night from 6-8 PM. There are even more interactive displays; some of my favourites were the swings, musical drums, mini-maze, and more! I’m a kid at heart, your kids will definitely love it!

I’ll tell you a cute long story short as to why the light festivals hold a special spot in my heart. For those that don’t know, my partner officially became a couple under the gift box light display. It was a beautiful moment, and I hope you create a beautiful tradition with your loved ones!

Access their upcoming events here.

LASALLE HOLIDAY LIGHTS HERITAGE NIGHTS

Date: Friday November 22, 2024 – Sunday January 5, 2025

Location: LaSalle Civic Centre (5950 Malden Road)

Parking: Accessible at the Civic Centre

Next, we’re heading to LaSalle Holiday Lights Heritage Nights. During their tree lighting, there was an opportunity to interact with enchanting holiday characters brought to you by EA Parties. One of my favourite light displays is the ability to walk through the big Christmas tree – it’s a cute spot to take photos!

They also have other photo opportunities where you can sit – this includes the snowmen and polar bear! What makes LaSalle unique, they also have lights of a police car, emergency medical services (EMS) ambulance and a firetruck!

They have a consistent weekend program that includes free activities for everyone to enjoy, from Family Fridays, Santa Saturdays, and even Night Market Sundays. There’s live entertainment and food truck delights happening at the Civic Centre. For the night market, it’s held at the Event Centre. They are featuring approximately 90 vendors selling handmade items and other products. This is the perfect spot to shop for your Christmas gifts, all while supporting local businesses! I also love it because it’s a great spot to socialize with your friends, family, and partner.

Access their upcoming events here.

AMHERSTBURG RIVER LIGHTS WINTER FESTIVAL

Date: Saturday November 16, 2024 – Sunday January 5, 2025

Location: Toddy Jones Park (50 North St.) & King’s Navy Yard Park (268 Dalhousie St.)

Parking: Accessible at Toddy Jones Park and street parking downtown

The next visit, we’re making a trip to Amherstburg’s River Lights Winter Festival! I have never seen this many Santa Clauses before, but this is such an iconic way to start the light festival! The town of Amherstburg hosts the Super Santa Walk/Run/Wheel where hundreds of Santa Clauses are running through downtown to support conservation projects.

This one is unique because it lights up two main parks that are only a 6-minute walk from each other. I highly recommend parking at Toddy Jones Park as there’s limited parking when you go towards downtown Amherstburg. As you take a stroll at Toddy Jones Park, it features whimsical playful displays that lead to the Gingerbread Warming House.

On the weekend, you’ll find holiday elves doing crafts, serving free hot chocolate, and working on gingerbread houses. On Sundays they have special holiday story times for the kids to hear! As you take a quick stroll towards King’s Navy Yard Park, the historic anchor district is completely decked out with lights, making the walk truly magical. My favourite displays you don’t want to miss out on are the marvel superhero characters, the athletes playing their sport, and a massive heart display!

Access their upcoming events here.

KINGSVILLE FANTASY OF LIGHTS

Date: Saturday November 16, 2024 – Monday January 6, 2025

Location: Lakeside Park Pavilion

Parking: Accessible at Lakeside Park or street parking

Our final stop is the Fantasy of Lights in Kingsville. This festival is all about community spirit as you can take a self-guided tour to visit the residential displays. The main, Fantasy of Lights, is located at Lakeside Park Pavilion. One of the highlights of visiting Kingsville is the Paws and Claus event, where you can bring your pet and have a photo taken with Santa Claus. There are also pet-friendly vendors onsite as well! In addition, there’s more to do such as visit the Christmas Market, have Breakfast with Santa, enjoy the Fantasy of Lights Concert. Finally, end the year with a bang with free skating at Kingsville Arena and enjoy the fireworks launch for a happy new year!

Now, since this is our final checkpoint at the last winter wonderland – don’t forget to check in using your holiday pass. The best way to end this adventure is to win a prize! That’s it for my guide to 4 Winter Wonderlands in Windsor-Essex regions. You’ll find these lights shine a little brighter when shared with your loved ones and when you win an epic giveaway! See you on our next adventure together!

Access their upcoming events here.

Nina’s Essentials for the Winter Wonderlands

Dress warm and wear layers

Camera / Phone

Comfy shoes

Cash

For a more in-depth video on how to use the holiday pass and a sneak peek of the light festivals, access it here.

Original Blog Post By: Nina Ngo @_ninango

