Town Of Essex Announces Sale Of E.L.K. Energy Inc. Shares To ENWIN

The Town of Essex has agreed to sell all shares of E.L.K. Energy Inc., along with its subsidiary company, E.L.K. Solutions Inc., to the ENWIN Group of Companies.

A competitive process was undertaken by the Town to ensure that the most suitable company was chosen to meet the unique requirements of the E.L.K. Energy Inc. service territory and allow E.L.K. Energy Inc. to be in the best position to service the community.

“We are confident that this transaction will not only strengthen the infrastructure that E.L.K. Energy Inc. needs to provide affordable, reliable energy, but will also ensure that those needs are met for generations to come. ENWIN Utilities Ltd. is well-equipped to enhance E.L.K.’s existing operations and infrastructure across its service area,” said Sherry Bondy, Mayor of the Town of Essex.

The sale will allow ENWIN to bring advanced technology and innovative solutions to improve energy service in the region. This includes enhancing E.L.K. Energy Inc.’s infrastructure and addressing the challenges of aging systems that have caused occasional disruptions in power service.

What This Means for E.L.K. Customers:

Customers will continue to receive bills under the E.L.K. Energy Inc. name for the foreseeable future.

ENWIN and E.L.K. Energy Inc. will ensure a stabilized rate strategy for users in upcoming years.

E.L.K.’s staffing and office locations will remain unchanged for the foreseeable future.

Throughout the transition, the Town of Essex is committed to keeping residents informed as progress continues.

This transaction will not lead to an increase in property taxes for Town of Essex Residents. The transaction assists the Town with accomplishing its Strategic Priorities by ensuring that the Town continues to explore alternative revenue strategies to allow for an affordable level of property taxes for our residents.

“This acquisition marks a significant milestone in ENWIN’s commitment to providing reliable, efficient, and innovative energy solutions to our expanding service territory. By joining forces with E.L.K. Energy, we’re strengthening our ability to meet the evolving needs of all our customers across Windsor-Essex,” remarked Garry Rossi, President and CEO of ENWIN Utilities Ltd.