Local Expert Blog: Spotlight on OTD Legal: Windsor’s Trusted Traffic Ticket Defence Professionals

When it comes to fighting traffic tickets in Windsor, OTD Legal is a name synonymous with results, experience, and trust. With over 90 years of combined experience, OTD Legal has been helping drivers across Windsor and Essex County protect their records, save money, and defend their rights on the road.

Local Roots, Proven Results

As a business proudly serving the Windsor community, OTD Legal understands the unique challenges drivers face – whether it’s speeding tickets on busy local roads or navigating traffic charges near the EC Row Expressway and 401. Their team of licensed paralegals has deep knowledge of Ontario’s traffic laws, the Highway Traffic Act and a reputation for success in Windsor-area courts.

Meet Ron Harper: Windsor’s Own Legal Leader

At the heart of OTD Legal’s success is Ron Harper, the firm’s founder and leader. Originally from Windsor, Ron has dedicated his career to defending drivers across Ontario, with a special focus on the community where he grew up. He has worked not only as a Prosecutor in the Ontario courts, but also spent many years in private practice, giving him a unique look at defending driver’s rights. Ron’s leadership, 40+ years of experience, and passion for helping people have been instrumental in building a firm known for fairness, professionalism, and results.

Comprehensive Traffic Ticket Defence

OTD Legal offers a wide range of services to meet the needs of Windsor drivers, including:

Speeding Tickets : Protect your driving record and avoid insurance hikes.

: Protect your driving record and avoid insurance hikes. Careless Driving : Expert defence to fight serious charges that can lead to hefty fines and license suspensions.

: Expert defence to fight serious charges that can lead to hefty fines and license suspensions. Stunt Driving : Aggressive defence to help protect against life-altering penalties.

: Aggressive defence to help protect against life-altering penalties. Distracted Driving : Legal support to address fines and demerit points related to distracted driving charges.

: Legal support to address fines and demerit points related to distracted driving charges. All Other Tickets: From minor infractions to complex charges, OTD Legal has you covered.

Why Windsor Drivers Choose OTD Legal

OTD Legal’s commitment to Windsor goes beyond the courtroom. They know the importance of keeping drivers on the road and protecting their futures. Here’s what sets them apart:

Experience : With decades of experience, they have handled thousands of cases in Windsor and surrounding areas.

: With decades of experience, they have handled thousands of cases in Windsor and surrounding areas. Affordable & Transparent Pricing : No surprises – just cost-effective solutions for your traffic ticket concerns.

: No surprises – just cost-effective solutions for your traffic ticket concerns. A Client First Approach : Every case is treated with personalized attention, ensuring you get the best defence possible.

: Every case is treated with personalized attention, ensuring you get the best defence possible. Free Consultation: OTD Legal offers a free consultation for every ticket, allowing you to understand your ticket, possible defence, and legal options.

Supporting Windsor’s Driving Community

Whether you’re a commuter driving downtown, a student navigating the roads near the University of Windsor, or a truck driver hauling goods across the border, OTD Legal is here to help. Their local focus and proven results make them the top choice for traffic ticket defence in Windsor.

Get in Touch

Don’t let a traffic ticket impact your driving record, insurance rates, finances, or peace of mind. If you’ve received a ticket in Windsor or Essex County, call OTD Legal today for a free consultation.

OTD Legal – Windsor’s Ticket Defenders Legal Services

Phone : (226) 242-4831

: (226) 242-4831 Website : https://www.otdlegal.ca/

: https://www.otdlegal.ca/ Address: 3493 Avondale Ave, Windsor, ON N9E 1X8

Sponsored story by OTD Ticket Defenders Legal Services. For more details on OTD Legal click their website www.otdlegal.ca, or visit them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otdlegal, Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otdlegal/ or YouTube: www.youtube.com/@otdlegal