Christmas Holiday Hours: Town Of Tecumseh

The Town of Tecumseh offices will be closed from Tuesday, December 24th and will reopen on Thursday, January 2nd, 2025.

The Tecumseh Arena office will be closed from Tuesday, December 24th and will reopen on Thursday, January 2nd, 2025. The arena will remain open for all scheduled rentals and tournaments.

Garbage collection has been moved to Friday, December 27th because of the Boxing Day holiday.

There will be no transit service on December 25th and January 1st.