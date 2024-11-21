Public Engagement Event Planned For Stage 1 Of Walkerville Heritage Conservation District Study



The City of Windsor will be hosting a second public engagement event regarding the Walkerville Heritage Conservation District (HCD) Study at Willistead Manor on Monday, November 25th, 2024 starting at 6:30pm.

The first public engagement event for the Walkerville HCD Study was held on Monday, November 20th, 2023 with many from the community in attendance. Since then, the project team and researchers have completed a property-based inventory study and developed the Draft Study Report and Appendices to capture all their findings.

Attendees will be able to provide feedback on the findings and learn more about the methodology, evaluation process, and potential next steps in the Walkerville HCD process.