There's So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: October 18th to 21st

Friday October 18th, 2024, 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor
Friday
18
October

Bookfest Windsor

Zoom online
Friday
18
October

Kingsville Migration Festival

Kingsville
Friday
18
October

Fogolar Furlan Presents A SPEED FRIENDING EVENT

Fogolar Furlan Club of Windsor
Friday
18
October

Where the Wild Things Go: How Local Flora and Fauna Prepare for Winter

Titcombe parking lot (off Malden road)
Friday
18
October

Darren Frost Live at Windsor Comedy Club

Windsor Comedy Club
Friday
18
October

WindsorEats Hoedown

WindsorEats Food Hall
Saturday
19
October

Duff-Baby Mansion Open House

Duff-Baby Mansion
Saturday
19
October

The Border City Best Of Comedy Showcase

WindsorEats
Saturday
19
October

Midwives of Windsor Community Event

Forest Glade Community Centre - Auditorium (in the arena building)
Saturday
19
October

Home Haunted Maze

Reapers Gate
Saturday
19
October

Standup Comedy at Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill

Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill
Saturday
19
October

CRAFT BEER MARKET – DAY 1 – Jack Miner’s Migration Festival (Presented by St. Clair College Alumni Association)

The Jack Miner Migratory Bird Sanctuary
Saturday
19
October

Stayin Alive

Disco Inferno WIndsor
Saturday
19
October

Family Fun Fall Market

LaSalle Event Centre
Saturday
19
October

Grand Reopening Celebration!

Art Splash Atelier
Saturday
19
October

TRICK OR TRANSANITY – Halloween Drag Show and Costume Party

Walkerville Brewery
Saturday
19
October

Bookfest Windsor

Zoom online
Saturday
19
October

Darren Frost Live at Windsor Comedy Club

Windsor Comedy Club
Saturday
19
October

Mike Houston & Allison Brown at Phog

Phog Lounge
Saturday
19
October

MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling

St. Clair College Classic Gym
Saturday
19
October

Fogolar Furlan Presents A SPEED FRIENDING EVENT

Fogolar Furlan Club of Windsor
Saturday
19
October

One Night with Norm Ackland Jr. & Friends: Rock n Roll & Country Hits from the 50s to the 80s

Fogolar Furlan Club
Saturday
19
October

Windsor Symphony Orchestra: The Golden Age of Film

Capitol Theatre Windsor
Saturday
19
October

Folklore in the Core

Outside All Saints’ Anglican Church
Saturday
19
October

Halloween Extravaganza

Thiessen Orchards
Saturday
19
October

Spooky Urbanism: What Scares Us Should Make Us Stronger

Caron Ave Parking
Saturday
19
October

Kingsville Migration Festival

Kingsville
Saturday
19
October

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Pelissier & Maiden Lane
Sunday
20
October

Fogolar Furlan Presents A SPEED FRIENDING EVENT

Fogolar Furlan Club of Windsor
Sunday
20
October

MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling

St. Clair College Classic Gym
Sunday
20
October

CAR SHOW – DAY 2 – Jack Miner’s Migration Festival (Presented by St. Clair College Alumni Association)

The Jack Miner Migratory Bird Sanctuary
Sunday
20
October

The Lunar Series: Hunter Moon

Shanti Wellness Studio
Sunday
20
October

Comedy in a Cage II

World Space Windsor
Sunday
20
October

Fall Frenzy Multi-Vendor Show

Fogolar Furlan Club of Windsor
Sunday
20
October

Windsor Symphony Orchestra: The Golden Age of Film

Capitol Theatre Windsor
Sunday
20
October

Kingsville Migration Festival

Kingsville
Sunday
20
October

Joe Avati – When I Was Your Age: World Tour 2024

Giovanni Caboto Club

