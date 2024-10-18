There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: October 18th to 21st
Friday October 18th, 2024, 12:00pm
Friday
18
October
Bookfest Windsor
Zoom online
Friday
18
October
Friday
18
October
Friday
18
October
Where the Wild Things Go: How Local Flora and Fauna Prepare for Winter
Titcombe parking lot (off Malden road)
Friday
18
October
Darren Frost Live at Windsor Comedy Club
Windsor Comedy Club
Friday
18
October
WindsorEats Hoedown
WindsorEats Food Hall
Saturday
19
October
Duff-Baby Mansion Open House
Duff-Baby Mansion
Saturday
19
October
The Border City Best Of Comedy Showcase
WindsorEats
Saturday
19
October
Midwives of Windsor Community Event
Forest Glade Community Centre - Auditorium (in the arena building)
Saturday
19
October
Home Haunted Maze
Reapers Gate
Saturday
19
October
Standup Comedy at Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill
Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill
Saturday
19
October
CRAFT BEER MARKET – DAY 1 – Jack Miner’s Migration Festival (Presented by St. Clair College Alumni Association)
The Jack Miner Migratory Bird Sanctuary
Saturday
19
October
Stayin Alive
Disco Inferno WIndsor
Saturday
19
October
Family Fun Fall Market
LaSalle Event Centre
Saturday
19
October
Grand Reopening Celebration!
Art Splash Atelier
Saturday
19
October
TRICK OR TRANSANITY – Halloween Drag Show and Costume Party
Walkerville Brewery
Saturday
19
October
Bookfest Windsor
Zoom online
Saturday
19
October
Darren Frost Live at Windsor Comedy Club
Windsor Comedy Club
Saturday
19
October
Mike Houston & Allison Brown at Phog
Phog Lounge
Saturday
19
October
MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling
St. Clair College Classic Gym
Saturday
19
October
Saturday
19
October
One Night with Norm Ackland Jr. & Friends: Rock n Roll & Country Hits from the 50s to the 80s
Fogolar Furlan Club
Saturday
19
October
Windsor Symphony Orchestra: The Golden Age of Film
Capitol Theatre Windsor
Saturday
19
October
Folklore in the Core
Outside All Saints’ Anglican Church
Saturday
19
October
Halloween Extravaganza
Thiessen Orchards
Saturday
19
October
Spooky Urbanism: What Scares Us Should Make Us Stronger
Caron Ave Parking
Saturday
19
October
Saturday
19
October
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Pelissier & Maiden Lane
Sunday
20
October
Sunday
20
October
MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling
St. Clair College Classic Gym
Sunday
20
October
CAR SHOW – DAY 2 – Jack Miner’s Migration Festival (Presented by St. Clair College Alumni Association)
The Jack Miner Migratory Bird Sanctuary
Sunday
20
October
The Lunar Series: Hunter Moon
Shanti Wellness Studio
Sunday
20
October
Comedy in a Cage II
World Space Windsor
Sunday
20
October
Fall Frenzy Multi-Vendor Show
Fogolar Furlan Club of Windsor
Sunday
20
October
Windsor Symphony Orchestra: The Golden Age of Film
Capitol Theatre Windsor
Sunday
20
October
Sunday
20
October
Joe Avati – When I Was Your Age: World Tour 2024
Giovanni Caboto Club
