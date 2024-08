There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend + Festivals: August 23rd to 25th

Friday August 23rd, 2024, 12:00pm There's So Much To Do In Windsor 0 0

Friday August 2nd Annual Canadian Middle Eastern Festival St. Simeon Stylites Parish Melkite Catholic Church

Friday August Cindy’s Night Market Cindy's Home and Garden

Friday August Slient Disco Disco Inferno

Saturday August Onthe42 Summer Concert Series SUNSET® Amphitheatre in Seacliff Park.

Saturday August 2nd Annual Canadian Middle Eastern Festival St. Simeon Stylites Parish Melkite Catholic Church

Saturday August Summer Of 69 Disco Inferno WIndsor

Saturday August Back-to-School Shop Local Market WFCU Centre - Banquet Hall

Sunday August 4th Annual Butterfly Festival Via Italia Heritage Garden

Sunday August Southern Ontario Vintage Bicycle Show 6871 Concession Road 6 North

Sunday August 2nd Annual Canadian Middle Eastern Festival St. Simeon Stylites Parish Melkite Catholic Church

Sunday August Lasalle Night Market LaSalle Civic Centre