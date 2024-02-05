Fog Advisory Issued For Windsor Essex

A fog advisory has been issued for Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada says:

Dense fog has settled into the area this evening.

Untreated roads and walkways may become slippery as temperatures are below the freezing mark.

This fog is expected to persist until late Monday morning before dissipating.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.