Coyote Sightings At Roseland Golf Course

The City of Windsor reports coyote sightings from walkers and neighbours at the closed-for-the-season Roseland Golf and Curling Club.

Roseland’s General Manager and head Golf Professional, David Deluzio, notes that this annual occurrence occurs during this time of year when the course is not in use.

“Coyotes are common throughout Windsor and Essex County and tend to avoid people,” said Karen Alexander, City of Windsor Naturalist & Outreach Coordinator. “They do not normally present any harm to people, but if you are concerned about encountering a coyote, there are some helpful tips that you can follow.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Keeping Your Pet Safe

Do not leave small dogs unattended. Keep dogs and cats inside at night.

Clean up after your dog – coyotes are attracted to dog feces.

Use caution on trails at dawn and dusk – this is when coyote activity is highest. If you do see a coyote and have a small dog, pick up your dog. Ensure your dog is on a leash.

Carry a flashlight or an air horn when walking your dog at night to scare off coyotes.

If you are approached, act big and make loud noises until the coyote retreats. Never run or turn your back on a coyote.

Discourage Coyotes from Entering Your Property