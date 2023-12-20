Partly CloudyNow
PHOTOS: The Best Christmas Light Houses In East Riverside (2023)

Wednesday December 20th, 2023, 5:30pm

Christmas Lights
0
0

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for some of the the brightest, nicely decorated, noteworthy, and charming Christmas light houses.

Here are some — but certainly not all — of the best we’ve found in East Riverside!

While we endeavour to visit as many homes as possible, with over 1,076 kilometres of streets in Windsor, we’re only able to visit a few of your amazingly decorated houses each year. We encourage you to take note of the blocks listed and to visit many of the other nearby houses, some of which may have not made it into this story but are still shining brightly.

Don’t forget to check out some of the beautifully decorated homes in Windsor’s other neighbourhoods at this link — we feature a new neighbourhood each day through Christmas.

300 block of Shoreview Circle

900 block of Greenpark Boulevard

900 block of Greenpark Boulevard

1200 block of Lakeview Avenue

1300 block of Venetian Avenue

1300 block of Venetian Avenue

1300 block of Venetian Avenue

1400 block of Magnolia Avenue

1600 block of Firgrove Drive

1700 block of Magnolia Avenue

10700 block of Mancroft Street

11000 block of Little River Boulevard

11800 block of Cobblestone Crescent

11800 block of Derek Street

11800 block of Derek Street

11800 block of Norbert Street

11800 block of Savanna Street

11800 block of Savanna Street

