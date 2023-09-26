Smoke Testing Underway In The Belle River Area
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday September 26th, 2023, 7:53pm
Lakeshore’s smoke testing program is underway in the Belle River area.
The testing will take place in the area south of County Road 22, north of the train tracks, east of Renaud Line Road, and west of Rourke Line Road.
Smoke testing uses a white, non-toxic vapour to identify locations where stormwater is entering the sanitary sewer system. The process will help identify problem areas and prioritize necessary improvements in both public and private systems.
