OPP Seeking Public Assistance To Identify Hot Water Tank Robbery Suspects



Investigators with the Ontario Provincial Police Essex Crime Unit are asking for the public’s help in locating suspects involved in a robbery at a business in Tecumseh.

Police say around 3:30am on April 26th, 2024, a suspect in a silver, four-door sedan rammed a garage bay door at a business on County Road 42 in an unsuccessful attempt to gain entry.

At approximately 4:40am, a white pickup truck arrived at the scene and smashed through the garage bay door. Two suspects emerged from the pickup truck and loaded several tankless hot water heaters into the truck. One suspect brandished a knife at an employee of the business during the robbery. A third suspect vehicle, a black sedan with silver rims, arrived on the scene and departed with the truck, headed westbound on County Road 42.

The white truck was reported stolen from Essex.

The stolen property is estimated at between $7,000 and $8,000.

Police are seeking at least four individuals: two Caucasian males between 25 to 30 years of age and a Caucasian female from the pickup truck.

Police are also seeking an unknown party (or parties) in the black sedan.

If you have any information that can help investigators, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.catchcrooks.com.You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.