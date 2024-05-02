CloudyNow
Suspect Arrested After Over $18,000 In Illegal Drugs Seized

Thursday May 2nd, 2024, 1:49pm

Crime & Police News
An investigation by the Windsor Police Service’s Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) has led to the arrest of a 22-year-old man and the seizure of $18,270 in illegal drugs.

Last month, police launched an investigation into an individual suspected of drug trafficking in Windsor. After investigators learned the suspect was on a release order with conditions to stay in his home 24 hours per day, the Windsor Police Bail Compliance Unit conducted a bail compliance check and found him to be in violation of the court-ordered conditions.

As a result, officers located and arrested the suspect in the 2600 block of Richmond Avenue. During a search, officers seized 55.3 grams of fentanyl, 28.3 grams of cocaine, 32.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine and $1,200 in Canadian currency.

The suspect is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x 3) and failure to comply with a release order.

