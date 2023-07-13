Essex Launches Façade Improvement Grant Program

The Town of Essex has launched the Essex Streetscape Façade Improvement Grant Program, aimed at providing valuable assistance to property owners who are undertaking commercial or industrial building façade improvements within the Essex Streetscape Project Area.

This grant program offers property owners the opportunity to revitalize and enhance the aesthetic appeal of their buildings with a non-repayable contribution.

Eligible property owners can receive a 100% refurbishing grant amount of up to $2,000 per building. The funds are completely non-repayable and do not require a minimum contribution from the property owner. This financial assistance can be utilized for a wide range of improvements, including repairs and restoration, accessibility improvements, canopies and awnings, lighting, signage, and much more.

“The Essex Streetscape Façade Improvement Grant Program is an exciting initiative that encourages property owners to invest in the revitalization of their buildings.” said Sherry Bondy, Mayor. “We are happy to offer this incredible opportunity to our local business owners as we continue to improve our downtown core.”

Interested property owners are encouraged to review the grant guidelines and submit their applications online at www.essex.ca/FacadeGrant.