Windsor Councillor To Seek Council Support For Naloxone Report

Ward 9 City Councillor Kieran McKenzie plans to introduce a council question asking Administration to develop a report analysing the issues and potential impacts of equipping first responders including police and fire with emergency treatment kits for suspected opiate overdose situations.

McKenzie says that Windsor is one of the last remaining medium-sized cities in Ontario that does not equip its first responders with this tool.

“We are in the midst of a full-blown public health crisis in our community related to the use of opiates, the issues are literally life or death. Across the Province it is a best practice for first responders to carry and administer Naloxone when warranted. I am asking the Mayor and my colleagues on Council to direct our Administration to urgently develop a report to help us all understand the potential benefits, risks as well the cost implications and the training requirements related to the deployment of emergency Naloxone kits for all of our first responders,” McKenzie said.

Windsor City Council meets at 6pm Monday.