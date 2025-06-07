West End Dog Attack Under Investigation

Windsor Police are investigating a dog attack that occurred in the city’s west end.

Police say that a preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had tried to intervene after her two dogs began fighting inside her residence in the 600 block of St. Joseph Street around 10:00 pm Friday.

The altercation continued outside, and during an attempt to separate the animals, one of the dogs bit her hand and refused to let go. Several bystanders intervened, with one individual reportedly stabbing the dog to stop the attack.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

When police arrived, they observed multiple individuals attempting to restrain a pit bull-rottweiler mix, while others were assisting a woman with significant injuries to her left arm and hand. Using control poles, the officers safely restrained the still-aggressive animal and then contacted the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society to attend the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The dog was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000.