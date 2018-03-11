PHOTOS: Vollmer Complex Celebrates 10 Years

The Vollmer Complex in LaSalle celebrated 10 years Sunday afternoon, with cupcakes, face painting, and various exciting...
This Sunday, the Town of LaSalle will celebrate ten years of the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex.
Since it opened, thousands of people have visited the Vollmer Complex to take part...
There is lot of Family Day fun planned for the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex.
Power Off and Play with free 45-minute swims taking place at the beginning of each hour...
The Town of LaSalle’s 2018 interim tax bills were mailed on Friday, February 2nd.
The town asks that you contact the Finance Department at 519-969-7770, ext. 1230 if you did not...
The Town of LaSalle is going to see some government cash to help pay for new bus stops and shelters to go with the new bus services in the town.
On...
LaSalle’s Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex is celebrating its 10th anniversary and is inviting you yo come take a stroll around their indoor fitness track for free thanks to Pathway to...
It has been a successful start for the new transit service in the Town of LaSalle.
LaSalle Transit route 25 has provided over 13,000 free rides in the first four months...
LaSalle Town Council has unanimously adopted a bylaw to repeal its Taxicab Licencing Bylaw.
This means that as of December 16th, 2017, the town will no longer licence taxicabs or drivers....