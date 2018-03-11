ClearNow
Sunday March 11th, 2018

PHOTOS: Vollmer Complex Celebrates 10 Years

LaSalle

The Vollmer Complex in LaSalle celebrated 10 years Sunday afternoon, with cupcakes, face painting, and various exciting...

Thursday March 8th, 2018

LaSalle Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of The Vollmer Complex This Sunday

LaSalle

This Sunday, the Town of LaSalle will celebrate ten years of the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex. Since it opened, thousands of people have visited the Vollmer Complex to take part...

Friday February 16th, 2018

Family Day Fun In LaSalle

LaSalle

There is lot of Family Day fun planned for the  Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex. Power Off and Play with free 45-minute swims taking place at the beginning of each hour...

Tuesday February 6th, 2018

LaSalle 2018 Interim Tax Bills In The Mail

LaSalle

The Town of LaSalle’s 2018 interim tax bills were mailed on Friday, February 2nd. The town asks that you contact the  Finance Department at 519-969-7770, ext. 1230 if you did not...

Saturday January 20th, 2018

LaSalle Receives Funding For New Bus Stops And Shelters

LaSalle

The Town of LaSalle is going to see some government cash to help pay for new bus stops and shelters to go with the new bus services in the town. On...

Tuesday January 9th, 2018

Walk The Vollmer For Free In 2018

LaSalle

LaSalle’s Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex is celebrating its 10th anniversary and is inviting you yo come take a stroll around their  indoor fitness track for free thanks to Pathway to...

Thursday December 28th, 2017

LaSalle Transit Off To A Successful Start

LaSalle

It has been a successful start for the new transit service in the Town of LaSalle. LaSalle Transit route 25 has provided over 13,000 free rides in the first four months...

Wednesday December 13th, 2017

LaSalle Council Repeals Taxicab Licencing By-law

LaSalle

LaSalle Town Council has unanimously adopted a bylaw to repeal its Taxicab Licencing Bylaw. This means that as of December 16th, 2017, the town will no longer licence taxicabs or drivers....