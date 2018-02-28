Partly CloudyNow
Wednesday February 28th, 2018

Uber Eats Launches In Windsor

Business

There is a new way to get food to your door in Windsor. Uber Canada announced on Wednesday that Windsor will be one of ten communities in Ontario to launch their...

Wednesday September 20th, 2017

Two Local Hot Spots Make OpenTable’s Top 50 Best Restaurants for Wine Lovers In Canada List

Food

Two local hot spots has made the top 50 Best Restaurants for Wine Lovers in Canada list. The list put together by OpenTable, an online restaurant reservations provider, was generated solely...

Friday April 28th, 2017

Walkerville Brewery Wins At Ontario Brewing Awards

Business

Walkerville Brewery won three awards at the 2017 Ontario Brewing Awards held in Toronto Thursday evening. They were awarded a silver medal in the Scotch Ale category for their Scotch Ale,...

Wednesday April 12th, 2017

Windsor’s Indoor Food Festival Returns This May

Food

How do you get to experience the best restaurants and local eats all in one night? At the Battle of the Hors D’Oeuvres! The 31st annual Big Brothers Big Sisters event...

Sunday March 5th, 2017

PHOTOS: Licia Ruby, Little White Kitchen Win For Top Desserts At 2017 Chocolate Lovers’ Brunch

Business

Hundreds gathered to support the Victorian Order Of Nurses at the group’s 19th Annual Chocolate Lovers’ Brunch, Sunday afternoon. Guests were treated to samplings of dessert from four competitors, Licia Ruby...

Wednesday February 1st, 2017

Local Restaurants Make Top 100 List Of Most Romantic Spots

Business

Take Five Bistro (Photo from OpenTable.com) Four local restaurants made the OpenTable list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada for 2017. These awards reflect the combined opinions of more than...

Monday January 16th, 2017

Winter Bites Restaurant Week Returns

Food

Winter Bites Restaurant Week returns again this year. During Winter Bites Restaurant Week, January 16th to 22nd, 2017 diners can visit participating restaurants on prix-fixe menus with $10, $15, $25 or...

Saturday January 14th, 2017

Take A Look Inside ‘Bread Meats Bread’ In Downtown Windsor

Business

[...]