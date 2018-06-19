St. Clair College is expanding its footprint in downtown Windsor.

On Tuesday they announced the construction of 31,921 square feet of space in the One Riverside Drive building.

The classroom space will be ready for occupancy for the first day of classes in September, and will be home to students taking the two-year General Business diploma, and in the College’s new Data Analytics graduate certificate.

“With St. Clair’s continued growth in enrolment this opportunity to expand our presence in this downtown anchor is a ‘win/win’ for everyone. It recognizes Windsor’s effort to revitalize the downtown, and achieves the College’s paramount goal of accommodating our students in state-of-the-art facilities,” said St. Clair College President, Patti France.

The College’s Downtown Campus will now include classroom space in the One Riverside Drive building, St. Clair College Centre for the Arts, the MediaPlex, and the TD Student Success Centre.

“This creates a wonderful environment for students, providing extra space for classrooms, meeting facilities, and study areas,” says France. “The addition of approximately 1,000 students to our downtown campus also means more foot traffic for downtown businesses, providing them with opportunities for growth.”

One Riverside Drive is managed by Europro Real Estate. Josef Jakubovic, Europro President says the company is thrilled to be working with the College.

“One Riverside is a prominent building in the core and we are excited to add to the revitalization of downtown by attracting St. Clair College as a tenant. The College has a culture of excellence and is a great fit for this Class A building,” says Jakubovic. “Cities all over North America are rediscovering their soul in their inner city cores. The visionary planning of St. Clair College is spearheading the big comeback by bringing youth and vitality back to the downtown.”