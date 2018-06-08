The City of Windsor’s recreation department is holding a pair of open houses to gather information on recreation in the city.

They are looking to see what you like, might like and even might like to see changed.

Everything is on the table from services to amenities, programs to facilities.

The first takes place on Tuesday, June 12th from 2pm to 4pm at the Devonshire Mall food court.

The second is on Tuesday, June 12th as well at the Windsor International Aquatic Centre from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

City Staff will be on hand to listen to ideas and discuss options as we move to create a recreation master plan.

An online survey has also been created. You can find that here.