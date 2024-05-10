Mostly CloudyNow
Two Suspects Arrested Following Carjacking

Friday May 10th, 2024, 4:54pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a carjacking on Ellis Street East.

Police say that just after 6:00pm on May 5th, 2024, two suspects, one of whom brandished a folding pocketknife, opened the doors of the victim’s vehicle, and demanded that the driver exit the vehicle.

The male suspect then attempted to cut through the victim’s seatbelt. The victim was able to exit the vehicle without sustaining any injuries. The suspects then fled from the area in the victim’s vehicle, while in possession of the victim’s cellphone and wallet. The suspects made purchases with the victim’s credit card and attempted to complete several additional transactions.

The suspects, were arrested in the Durham region yesterday and taken back to Windsor.

