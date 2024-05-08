SunnyNow
Police Seek Suspect In Residential Break And Enter

Wednesday May 8th, 2024, 2:42pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection to a residential break-and-enter.

Police say that on the evening of May 1st, 2024, officers responded to a call about a break-in at a home in the 800 block of Dougall Avenue. The officers spoke with the complainant, who shared video surveillance footage of an unknown suspect unlawfully entering the home and stealing multiple items.

No one was home at the time of the incident, and officers didn’t find any signs of forced entry.

The suspect is described as a white male, 25-35 years old, with a slender build, short brown hair, and a full beard. At the time of the incident, he wore dark-coloured sweatpants and no shirt.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s identity is urged to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

