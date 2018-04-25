Air Canada will begin new domestic regional non-stop flights between Montreal and Windsor starting July 2nd.

Flights are timed to offer convenient connections to/from Atlantic Canada including Saint John, Fredericton, Moncton Halifax and St. John’s; to Europe including Brussels, Rome, Geneva, Barcelona, Lisbon, Paris, Lyon, Frankfurt, as well as Casablanca, Morocco.

Flights will also be offered between London and Montreal.

“We are pleased to expand Air Canada’s domestic network from Montreal into the growing Southern Ontario markets of Windsor and London by offering new non-stop daily flights to Montreal as we continue to strategically expand our already extensive domestic network,” said Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines at Air Canada. “With the continued growth in the Southern Ontario market, we see the opportunity to add new non-stop services and provide additional convenient travel options to cities across Atlantic Canada as well several European destinations.”