After four days and three nights of round-the-clock salting and plowing, the snow emergency in Windsor will end at midnight tonight.

“I know it’s been stressful for residents, but I want to thank them for their patience and I want to thank all of the city and contract work crews who have worked very hard to make our streets safe,” said Operations Manager Dwayne Dawson. “We received an extreme amount of snow and that takes time and effort to clear, but we’re confident we’ll have a handle on it by midnight.”

The end of the snow emergency means free parking in municipal parking lots will cease and return to their regular fee service Tuesday morning. The city says enforcement will resume at 9am.

Residents who believe their street has not been plowed are encouraged to call 311 Tuesday, but the city says it’s important to note that the streets will not be plowed right down to bare pavement, so some snow will remain until warmer temperatures and salt have had a chance to work.

With warmer temperatures expected later this week, the city is actively opening up covered catch basins in the road to help with drainage as the snow melts. Residents are encouraged to clear property catch basins as well, and if a blocked or plugged catch basin or drain is spotted on the road, you’re asked to call 311.

Describing the magnitude of the storm, the city says the cost for this winter storm is anticipated to be approximately 2 million dollars. It involved 23 plows and 45 pieces of heavy equipment.

The annual snowfall budget is by comparison only 4 million dollars.