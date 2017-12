There will be reduced hours in Leamington over the holidays.

Leamington Municipal Building:

The office is closed from Monday, December 25th until Tuesday January 2nd.

Leamington Kinsmen Recreation Complex Holiday Hours:

Sunday December 24th, 2017 – 6:00am to 12pm

Monday December 25th, 2017 – Closed

Tuesday December 26th, 2017 – 9am to 2pm

Sunday December 31st, 2017 – 6am to 12pm

Monday January 1st, 2018 – Closed

Regular hours on days not listed.