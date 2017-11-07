While classes remain suspended at St. Clair College, the college has provided an update to their St. Clair College contingency plan pertaining to the academic calendar.

The College’s drop date without academic penalty will be moved from November 14th, 2017 to a proposed date of December 11th, 2017.

Classes will be extended to December 22nd, 2017, and the Holiday Break will be from December 25th to January 1st. The College will be open on December 27th – 30th to access services.

Due to changes to the academic calendar, contingency plans will support students who have prior travel commitments. The contingency plans will be made available once the work stoppage has concluded.

Fall classes will resume on Tuesday, January 2nd, 2018 and exams will be scheduled sometime in January 2018.

The January semester will be delayed accordingly but total semester duration will be 14 weeks, with March break taking place from March 12th to March 16th.