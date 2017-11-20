Mostly CloudyNow
Monday November 20th, 2017

Posted at 9:00am

Christmas
Museum Windsor is planning a new Holiday Arts & Crafts Sale at the Chimczuk Museum.

The show will feature a variety of local crafters and artisans selling handmade and locally sourced goods just in time for the holiday season. In addition, the museum will be holding a silent auction that day filled with products from the participating vendors.

Best of all, the Chimczuk Museum will be offering free admission all day in support of this event.

It takes place on Sunday, November 26th, 2017 from 11am to 4pm.

