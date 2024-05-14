Drunk Driver Charged After Hitting Police Cruiser

A 39-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving after a collision involving a Windsor Police cruiser this morning.

Police say that just beofre 5:00am Tuesday officers in a fully marked police cruiser was stationed at a red light at the intersection of Ellis Street and Ouellette Avenue when it was struck by a black 2015 Dodge Ram travelling at a high rate of speed.

Officers engaged the driver, who exhibited symptoms consistent with impairment. He was subsequently arrested at the scene.

A man been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance.

As a result of the collision, two officers in the cruiser received minor physical injuries.