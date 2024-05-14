Murder Suspect Arrested Following Repeated Bail Violations

Windsor Police bail compliance members have arrested a 24-year-old murder suspect following repeated violations of his bail conditions.

Police say that in May 2020, Raul Huezo was released on bail following a 2018 first-degree murder charge. His bail conditions included GPS monitoring and restrictions on weapons possession.

In July 2022, following a separate incident, Huezo was charged with multiple weapons offences and breach of a prohibition order. He was again released on bail with conditions to avoid consuming alcohol and avoid using a personal cellphone.

Earlier this month, data received from Huezo’s GPS monitoring device indicated he was in contravention of his release conditions. Officers launched an investigation, and reasonable grounds were formed that Huezo was in violation of two of his bail conditions. On May 13th, 2024, officers attended Huezo’s residence and took him into custody without incident.

Huezo has been charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Bail compliance officers are part of the Offender Management Unit, a new partnership between the Windsor and LaSalle Police Services launched in March 2024. This specialized team supervises high-risk individuals placed under house arrest, curfew, or electronic monitoring – and ensures that those who breach their judicial release orders are held accountable. The Offender Management Unit is supported by a grant from the Government of Ontario, which is part of the provincial government’s strategy to strengthen Ontario’s bail system.

To report an individual who isn’t complying with their release conditions, you can contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.