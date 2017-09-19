Essex Chas appointed Donna Hunter to the position of Chief Administrative Officer.

“Mrs. Hunter has been an important part of our senior administration since first coming to Essex in 2002 to serve as the Town’s Treasurer,” says Mayor Ron McDermott.

“Over the years, we have relied on Mrs. Hunter to shepherd us through a number of challenging times – such as when we switched from municipal policing to OPP contract policing, and when we purchased ELK Energy. She is an invaluable resource to Council, staff and the community, and we are very pleased that she has accepted this appointment.”

Hunter has many years of experience in municipal finance and administration, having worked for the Regional Municipality of Peel and as the Treasurer and Deputy Clerk for the Town of Geraldton.

Hunter’s appointment was confirmed at Monday’s regular council meeting.