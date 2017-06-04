Road construction projects in the City of Windsor are in full swing. Each Sunday we will provide an updated list of the current projects underway and the expected completion dates.

New This Week:

Marentette Avenue:

Will be closed between Ellis Street East to Hanna Street East for sewer, water main and road reconstruction until October 15th.

Ongoing:

Tecumseh Road East:

Will be reduced to one lane in each direction for road & water main rehabilitation from Howard Avenue to Hall Avenue until September 29th.

Pillette Road:

Will be restricted to one lane from Seminole Street to Tecumseh Road for paving until June 2nd.

Alsace Road:

Will be closed for resurfacing from Kildare Road to Byng Road on May 26th and 27th.

E.C. Row:

Will be restricted to one lane in each direction from Walker Road to Howard Avenue for bridge rehabilitation until August 18th.

Cabana Road:

Will be restricted to one lane traffic in east and west directions from Provincial Road to east of Howard Avenue for underground watermain & storm sewer installation, road widening, sidewalk and bike lane pavement until December 2017.

Conservation Drive:

From North Service Road to South Service Road will be closed for Bridge Rehabilitation until August 18th.

Fairview Boulevard:

Between Edgar Street and Turner Road,will be closed for sewer, watermain and road reconstruction until August 14th.

Wyandotte Street East:

From Watson Avenue to Westchester Drive will have lane closures for rehabilitation until July 1st.

Josephine Avenue:

From Wyandotte Street West to Straith Park will be closed for watermain work until July 21st.

Wyandotte Street West:

Eastbound Wyandotte Street West will be closed and westbound Wyandotte Street West will be reduced to one lane at the bridge over CP Rail​, between Crawford Avenue and Janette Avenue for bridge rehabilitation until August 4th.

Tecumseh Road West:

Will be closed one lane in each direction between Curry to Partington for watermain, milling and paving until August 11th.

Meadowbrook Lane:

From Forest Glade Drive to South of Essex Way will have single lane restrictions for milling and paving until July 3rd.

Peter Street:

Between Prince Road and South Street will be closed for sewer, water main and road reconstruction until August 25th.