Written by For The Love of Paws:

Bella is a beautiful 4 year old 36 lbs Malinois who came to us from Lebanon last February 24th.She was born in a construction site. One contractor brought her mom to the site and left her there where she gave birth. The workers took the puppies and kept only Bella with the mom who a few weeks later disappeared. Bella was very sad and not a very happy dog and very shy, but very sweet. One of the workers hit Bella and injured her leg.(her leg is fine now) So we assume that Bella was badly treated but never become aggressive, on the contrary, that’s what most explains her shyness.

Bella has come a long way since being in her foster home she is shy at first but warms up quickly, she is a very sweet dog who loves attention and going for walks, but is not high energy the rest of the time, just enjoys being around company. Bella does tend to be weary of teenage boys.

Bella is an amazing dog and walking partner who is looking for her new best friend.