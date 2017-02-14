Windsor fire officials say that a weekend fire at a closed downtown pub was intentionally set at the rear of building.

It broke out behind the former Pour House on Chatham Street West just after 2pm Sunday.

When crews arrived they also found smoke and fire inside of the building as well.

The had to remove sections of the floor and walls on several floors to get at the flames.

Fire crews were able to get it under control just after 4pm.

Damage is set at $75,000.