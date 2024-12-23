Christmas Holiday Hours: Lakeshore

Lakeshore offices will be closed for the Winter Holidays from Tuesday, December 24th, 2024, until January 1st, 2025.

The Atlas Tube Recreation Centre will be closed December 24th, 25th, 31st, and January sy1, with reduced operating hours on December 26th, 2024 of 6:00am to 6:00pm/

“On behalf of Council and Team Lakeshore, I’d like to wish our residents a very Merry Christmas and happy holidays. While our offices are closed, there’s lots to do at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “We hope you and your family can join us for these festive activities throughout the break!”