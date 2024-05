There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend + Festivals: May 24th to 26th

Friday May So Many Stories Artspeak Gallery

Friday May Windsor Rib And Craft Beer Festival Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall

Friday May The Leamington Fair Leamington Fairgrounds, 194 Erie Street North

Friday May Amateur Hour Open Mic Windsor Comedy Club/Craft Heads

Friday May The Bill Nuvo Experience at the Windsor Film Centre Windsor Centre for Film, Digital Media & the Creative Arts

Saturday May Churchwide Yardsale Event Lakeshore St Andrews (LSA) Church

Saturday May So Many Stories Artspeak Gallery

Saturday May Windsor Rib And Craft Beer Festival Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall

Saturday May The Leamington Fair Leamington Fairgrounds, 194 Erie Street North

Saturday May Charity Cornhole Tournament Walkerville Brewery

Saturday May SCAR Empties Drive Ground Effects Ltd.

Saturday May New2You Sale Riverside United Church

Saturday May Customer Appreciation Day Make Space Storage

Sunday May Ford City Flea Drouillard Road

Sunday May The Leamington Fair Leamington Fairgrounds, 194 Erie Street North

Sunday May Lasalle Night Market LaSalle Civic Centre

Sunday May Windsor Rib And Craft Beer Festival Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall