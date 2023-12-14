Lakeshore Council Approves Stoney Point Park Concept Plan

Lakeshore Council approved the Stoney Point Community Park concept plan Tuesday evening. Adopting the concept plan marks the next step in the ongoing community visioning and park planning process.

“It’s incredible to see how far this project has come since the community visioning process started in the Spring of 2022. What we saw tonight was a culmination of hundreds of comments from a passionate community, but the design is not final, and it is not the last time residents will have their say,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “In 2024, we will return to the community to seek additional input for detailed design. In particular, we want to hear ideas about how to incorporate community history and public art into the future of the park.”

Also approved was $10,000 for a feasibility study, in partnership with the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation, to redevelop the former Stoney Point Tavern property at 7340 Tecumseh Road. Earlier this year, Council approved the purchase of the property, which has since been demolished.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

A report to Council notes the potential to create a four to six-storey mixed-use building, with the ground floor hosting a community hub, library, and commercial space, with residential units, designated for seniors, on the upper levels. The property could also serve as a potential gateway to the park.

“While this proposal is in the very early stages, it is the kind of creativity and partnership building that is necessary to find solutions to the issues that Lakeshore is facing,” said Mayor Bailey. “We are in a housing crisis and need to seek every opportunity to add homes to our community. This is an opportunity to have a shared impact, to help local seniors age in place while improving services in the community of Stoney Point/Point-aux-Roches.”