There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: October 20th To October 22nd

Friday October 20th, 2023, 12:00pm

Friday
20
October

Amateur Hour Comedy Open Mic Presented By BrewingForComedy

Craft Heads Brewing Co.
Friday
20
October

Catholic Trivia Night

Dominion House Tavern
Friday
20
October

Brewing for comedy PROSHOW: Jesse Singh at Windsor Comedy Club

Craftheads
Friday
20
October

OPTIMIST INTERNATIONAL EUCHRE Tournament

OPTIMIST COMMUNITY CENTRE
Friday
20
October

WONDERBROADS Present DINNER & TRIVIA NIGHT

CIOCIARO CLUB
Friday
20
October

The Bank Theatre Presents ART

The Bank Theatre
Friday
20
October

Arts Collective Theatre Presents: Guys and Dolls

The Capitol Theatre
Saturday
21
October

Annual Pumpkin Carving Contest & Pumpkin Giveaway

Coldwell Banker Urban Realty
Saturday
21
October

Mudmen Live in Concert: 25th Anniversary Tour

Olde Walkerville Theatre
Saturday
21
October

Trick or treat through WFCU banquet hall

WFCU Centre
Saturday
21
October

SCAR Adoption Event

Pet Valu Essex
Saturday
21
October

The Bank Theatre Presents ART

The Bank Theatre
Saturday
21
October

Youth Mental Health Conference

Windsor West Indian Association
Saturday
21
October

Fall craft show

WFCU Centre
Saturday
21
October

Arts Collective Theatre Presents: Guys and Dolls

The Capitol Theatre
Saturday
21
October

Pumpkin Painting at FRANK

FRANK Brewing Co.
Saturday
21
October

SCRABBLE CLUB

Windsor Public Library downtown
Saturday
21
October

Tween Resin Night

The Art Lab
Saturday
21
October

Brewing for comedy PROSHOW: Jesse Singh at Windsor Comedy Club

Craftheads
Saturday
21
October

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Downtown Windsor
Saturday
21
October

Amateur Hour Comedy Open Mic Presented By BrewingForComedy

Craft Heads Brewing Co.
Sunday
22
October

Arts Collective Theatre Presents: Guys and Dolls

The Capitol Theatre
Sunday
22
October

Autumn Open House & Fun Run Fundraiser

Natural Pathways Forest and Nature School
Sunday
22
October

Pumpkin Painting at FRANK

FRANK Brewing Co.
Sunday
22
October

The Bank Theatre Presents ART

The Bank Theatre
Sunday
22
October

Leamington Raceway: Live Harness Horse Racing

Leamington Fairgrounds

