There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: October 20th To October 22nd
Friday October 20th, 2023, 12:00pm
Friday
20
October
Amateur Hour Comedy Open Mic Presented By BrewingForComedy
Craft Heads Brewing Co.
Friday
20
October
Catholic Trivia Night
Dominion House Tavern
Friday
20
October
Friday
20
October
OPTIMIST INTERNATIONAL EUCHRE Tournament
OPTIMIST COMMUNITY CENTRE
Friday
20
October
WONDERBROADS Present DINNER & TRIVIA NIGHT
CIOCIARO CLUB
Friday
20
October
Friday
20
October
Saturday
21
October
Annual Pumpkin Carving Contest & Pumpkin Giveaway
Coldwell Banker Urban Realty
Saturday
21
October
Mudmen Live in Concert: 25th Anniversary Tour
Olde Walkerville Theatre
Saturday
21
October
Trick or treat through WFCU banquet hall
WFCU Centre
Saturday
21
October
SCAR Adoption Event
Pet Valu Essex
Saturday
21
October
Saturday
21
October
Youth Mental Health Conference
Windsor West Indian Association
Saturday
21
October
Fall craft show
WFCU Centre
Saturday
21
October
Saturday
21
October
Pumpkin Painting at FRANK
FRANK Brewing Co.
Saturday
21
October
SCRABBLE CLUB
Windsor Public Library downtown
Saturday
21
October
Tween Resin Night
The Art Lab
Saturday
21
October
Saturday
21
October
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Downtown Windsor
Saturday
21
October
Amateur Hour Comedy Open Mic Presented By BrewingForComedy
Craft Heads Brewing Co.
Sunday
22
October
Sunday
22
October
Autumn Open House & Fun Run Fundraiser
Natural Pathways Forest and Nature School
Sunday
22
October
Pumpkin Painting at FRANK
FRANK Brewing Co.
Sunday
22
October
Sunday
22
October
Leamington Raceway: Live Harness Horse Racing
Leamington Fairgrounds
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook