Fire At Former “Rino’s Kitchen” Building Downtown

Sunday October 15th, 2023, 5:25pm

A fire in Downtown Windsor is under investigation.

It broke out in the former Rino’s Kitchen building in the 100 block of Elliott Street West, around 4:30pm Sunday. The building formerly housed “The House” and the “Nisbit Inn”.

It took fire crews about half an hour to bring it under control.

