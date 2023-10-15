Fire At Former “Rino’s Kitchen” Building Downtown
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday October 15th, 2023, 5:25pm
A fire in Downtown Windsor is under investigation.
It broke out in the former Rino’s Kitchen building in the 100 block of Elliott Street West, around 4:30pm Sunday. The building formerly housed “The House” and the “Nisbit Inn”.
It took fire crews about half an hour to bring it under control.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook