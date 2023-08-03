Hogs For Hospice Hits Leamington This Weekend
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday August 3rd, 2023, 7:59pm
Hogs for Hospice takes place this weekend in Leamington at Seacliff Park.
The weekend-long party has something for everyone to enjoy, including concerts, the best organized, registered ride in Ontario, a freestyle motocross show, a custom bike show, bike games, vendors, a beer garden, axe throwing and much more.
The weekend highlight is the official ride of Hogs for Hospice, ‘Tour the Tip,’ a 4-hour organized ride that leads riders to the most southern tip of mainland Canada inside Point Pelee National Park. The ride then heads across the County with a short rest stop before returning to Seacliff Park. The ride kicks off at 10:30am.
Route Map:
Road Closures:
Leamington:
The following road closures will be in place on Friday, August 4th, through to and including Sunday, August 6th, 2023:
- Seacliff Drive West, from Erie Street to Sherk Street
- Forest Avenue
- Conover Avenue, between Stewart Crescent and Forest Avenue
- Lombardy Lane entrance onto Seacliff Drive West
Local area residents will require proof of address to access closed streets.
Kingsville:
A section of Main and Division will be closed from 11:00am to 2:00pm as riders stop in town for lunch. Those closures are:
- Main Street from Spruce Road to Queen Street
- Division Street North at Beech Street
- Division Street South at Pearl Street
The procession of motorcycles will begin to arrive starting at approximately 11:45am.
