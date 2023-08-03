Hogs For Hospice Hits Leamington This Weekend

Hogs for Hospice takes place this weekend in Leamington at Seacliff Park.

The weekend-long party has something for everyone to enjoy, including concerts, the best organized, registered ride in Ontario, a freestyle motocross show, a custom bike show, bike games, vendors, a beer garden, axe throwing and much more.

The weekend highlight is the official ride of Hogs for Hospice, ‘Tour the Tip,’ a 4-hour organized ride that leads riders to the most southern tip of mainland Canada inside Point Pelee National Park. The ride then heads across the County with a short rest stop before returning to Seacliff Park. The ride kicks off at 10:30am.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Route Map:

Road Closures:

Leamington:

The following road closures will be in place on Friday, August 4th, through to and including Sunday, August 6th, 2023:

Seacliff Drive West, from Erie Street to Sherk Street

Forest Avenue

Conover Avenue, between Stewart Crescent and Forest Avenue

Lombardy Lane entrance onto Seacliff Drive West

Local area residents will require proof of address to access closed streets.

Kingsville:

A section of Main and Division will be closed from 11:00am to 2:00pm as riders stop in town for lunch. Those closures are:

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Main Street from Spruce Road to Queen Street

Division Street North at Beech Street

Division Street South at Pearl Street

The procession of motorcycles will begin to arrive starting at approximately 11:45am.