SunnyNow
22 °C
71 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudSat
27 °C
81 °F		Chance Of ShowersSun
28 °C
82 °F		Chance Of ShowersMon
28 °C
82 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: Halal Ribfest Windsor Fills Riverfront This Weekend

Saturday July 22nd, 2023, 8:35am

Community Photos
0
0
0

The Halal Ribfest Windsor is taking place along the Riverfront this weekend.

The weekend features entertainment, shopping, and exciting activities for all ages. Connect with your community and experience the vibrant culture and traditions that make halal food so special.

Learn more on their website here.

 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message