PHOTOS: Halal Ribfest Windsor Fills Riverfront This Weekend
Anna Millerman
Saturday July 22nd, 2023, 8:35am
The Halal Ribfest Windsor is taking place along the Riverfront this weekend.
The weekend features entertainment, shopping, and exciting activities for all ages. Connect with your community and experience the vibrant culture and traditions that make halal food so special.
Learn more on their website here.
