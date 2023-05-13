CloudyNow
23 °C
73 °F
Mainly SunnySun
18 °C
64 °F		SunnyMon
24 °C
75 °F		SunnyTue
21 °C
70 °F

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: Dennis Fairall Fieldhouse Filled For Science Rendezvous

Saturday May 13th, 2023, 4:09pm

Community Photos
0
0
0

Science Rendezvous took over the Dennis Fairall Fieldhouse at the University of Windsor on Saturday.

The nationwide festival is dedicated to getting research and innovation out of the lab and into the street. It offers hands-on science, technology, engineering, art, and math activities.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message