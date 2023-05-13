PHOTOS: Dennis Fairall Fieldhouse Filled For Science Rendezvous
Anna Millerman
Saturday May 13th, 2023, 4:09pm
Science Rendezvous took over the Dennis Fairall Fieldhouse at the University of Windsor on Saturday.
The nationwide festival is dedicated to getting research and innovation out of the lab and into the street. It offers hands-on science, technology, engineering, art, and math activities.
