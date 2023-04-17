Traffic Calming Measures Installed On Robson Road In Leamington

The Municipality of Leamington has installed flexible bollards this week on Robson Road as a temporary traffic calming measure. Officials say this is a direct response to the large volume of complaints from area residents about speeding in Leamington’s waterfront district.

The traffic-calming measure consists of a series of three flexible bollards placed at the sides and centre of the road to narrow the driving space to reduce the speed of vehicles. The bollards are approximately 3 meters/10 feet apart and can easily accommodate any legal vehicle width in Ontario. Oversized loads require a provincial permit and would be accommodated by the Municipality through the permit process.

The temporary bollards will be removed by the Municipality in late fall before winter control operations and will be re-installed in the early spring.

The traffic-calming devices temporarily slow traffic until the Municipality installs a permanent traffic-calming solution on Robson Road as part of the Waterfront Destination Master Plan. The permanent solution includes narrowing the lanes by introducing on-street parking and the associated reconstruction of the south side of the road. This project is slated to begin in the summer of 2024.

Later this year, plans are in place by the Municipality to move the entrance to the Leamington Marina to the east of the parking lot and opposite Cherry Lane. This adjustment will give boaters easy access to the Marina from Cherry Lane.