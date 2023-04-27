Have You Thought About A Staycation In Windsor Essex?

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island has launched their annual Visitors Guide at the kick-off of the Devonshire Mall Staycation Expo.

The event encourages local residents to explore the great things to see and do in their own backyard. Organizers say the Staycation Expo, running April 28th and 29th, will focus on helping local residents explore their own backyard by planning a Staycation featuring 40+ exhibitors profiling key attractions, tour options, wineries, craft breweries, summer festivals and more exhibiting inside Devonshire Mall.

“We are grateful to Devonshire Mall for continuing their partnership on the Staycation Expo to help profile the unique experiences across the region” said Gordon Orr, CEO of TWEPI.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Visitors will also have the opportunity to engage with partners at the Staycation Expo with the Staycation Passport, an incentive program designed to help visitors explore all the stops at the Staycation Expo. Visitors can pick up a passport as they enter the Expo and get it stamped at 10 different exhibitors displayed at Devonshire Mall for the chance to win a $500 Devonshire Mall gift card.

TWEPI also launched their annual Visitors Guide with a cover that highlights dahlia flower picking at Colour Pop Florals in LaSalle, one of the many buyable experiences highlighted throughout the guide. In addition, organizers say the guide also features extensive day trip itineraries throughout to inspire further visits, in addition to the diverse and well-rounded photography from throughout the region.

Locals are encouraged to visit the Staycation Expo this weekend to pick up their own copy of the 2023/2024 Official Visitor Guide, or to view a digital version of the 2023/2024 Official Visitor Guide by clicking here.