There’s So Much To Do In Windsor This Weekend: January 11th – 13th
Friday January 11th, 2019
Posted at 12:00pm
Christmas Bird Count for Kids
Saturday January 12th, 2019
Essex County Nature
The 4th Annual Acappella Concert of Dalmatian Klapa Singing
Saturday January 12th, 2019
St Francis of Assisi Parish Hall
3on3 Charity Basketball Tournament
Saturday January 12th, 2019
W.F. Herman Secondary School
Windsor Optimist Youth Band
Saturday January 12th, 2019
Windsor Optimist Youth Band
Lakers vs Admirals Outdoor Shinny Game
Saturday January 12th, 2019
Lanspeary Park
The 4th Annual Acappella Concert of Dalmatian Klapa Singing
Saturday January 12th, 2019
St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall
Wedding Odyssey
Saturday January 12th, 2019
Ciociaro Club
Militaria, Gun & Sportsman Show
Sunday January 13th, 2019
Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
Wedding Odyssey
Sunday January 13th, 2019
Ciociaro Club
Comment With Facebook