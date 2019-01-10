New Brand Proposed For Amherstburg

A new brand is proposed for Amherstburg.

The process to re-brand the town began on December 12th, 2017 when town council approved up to $80,000 for an overall Amherstburg Branding Strategy.

Cinnamon Toast New Media Inc. was then hired at the cost of $76,320.

Cinnamon Toast met with many groups including town staff, residents, and the wider general public in an online survey and a series of in-person consultation discussions to form the new branding.

The results found that many knew Amherstburg for its historical roots, beautiful waterfront and the sense of community in the town.

In recognizing Amherstburg’s rich history, the tag line “born to make history” was developed. Consultants say that this “celebrates Amherstburg’s storied past while acknowledging the bright, productive, and significant future ahead.”

When it comes to the new logo, images featuring historical and natural elements such as gardens, water and farmland were most attractive to consultation attendees, whereas old-fashioned/ornate crests, animals and primarily text-based logos attracted the least amount of interest.

The consultants had this to say about the new logo came to be: “A mutual nod to Amherstburg’s tourism appeal and rich history, this logo concept celebrates all that the town offers- past and present, across water and land. The stylized lighthouse at left is a tribute to the one found on Bois Blanc (Boblo) Island, while at right, the underground railroad signifies the town’s roll in some of Canada’s most significant events. The rising sun symbolizes the future while the tree represents our scenic landscape and beautiful trails. Lastly, the house built atop is a celebration of the welcoming town we know and love today- held up by a foundation which continues to illuminate our way.”

In a report to town council, Anna Rota, Manager of Tourism and Culture says that the town “has fallen behind in brand recognition to successfully integrate with marketing and promotion that align with current and developing market trends.”

Rota says that with the new logo and branding strategy, Amherstburg has an opportunity to promote itself with an inviting, captivating and progressive brand for investors and visitors to consider investing their time and money in the community.

On January 14th, town council will be asked to approve the new branding.