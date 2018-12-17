City Survey: What Do You Want To See On University Avenue

The City of Windsor whats to know what you want to see the University Avenue and Victoria Avenue corridors look like in the future.

A public survey has been launched to gather ideas on the existing roadway elements and opportunities for future improvements.

The survey focuses on the areas of University Avenue, between Huron Church Road and McDougall Street, and Victoria Avenue, from Chatham Street West to Park Street West.

Cycling infrastructure, on-street parking and streetscaping are all under consideration for what amounts to three and a half kilometres of corridors under study.

The University Avenue and Victoria Avenue Survey will be open until January 6th, 2019 and will be added to feedback from other resident and stakeholder consultations.